Meghan Markle, Harry Harry does not love to be loved, supported; No one is happy, no news will be announced

PRINCIPLES OF FOOD

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry never felt so welcomed and supported during their time with the royal family

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were not happy before they made the announcement

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were thrilled with the joy of leaving the royal family

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry never felt so welcomed and supported during their time with the royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shocked the world as they announced that they would return to those who were members of the royal family even if there were ideas that could clear their rights. According to ITV News spokesman Chris Ship and producer Lizzie Robinson, it’s hard to tell when things went wrong but for them, the Sussexes weren’t happy because they didn’t get the chance expected support.

According to Ship, the likes of Prince Prince and Markle are different. Others felt that they were entitled to and could not obtain what they were given.

“You have found people in the palaces who say they cannot be given to us. They have their own homes, their own employees who earn more money, more assets, their own families, their own offices, ”Ship explained.

“They have the freedom to do what they want. Other houses are said to be like children on Christmas Day. You give them presents and after that Christmas, they want new gifts. ”

Also, the people who work for them are different. According to them, marriage is not a good idea.

“However, information from the Sussex community and people close to Harry and Meghan did not mean that they were supported. They never thought anyone in the Royal family had been welcomed They are, “Ship continued.

Robinson admits that it’s hard to say when things are gone. But he thinks that while they may be surprised by the launch of the brand, the move is expected.

“We know they are happy and they are looking to develop their work. I don’t expect anyone to think so. But we know they are not happy now,” Robinson said.

In October, Prince Harry and Markle spoke about their struggles as royals and first parents. However, many killed them because it showed that they were complaining while they were living the lives of choice.

In particular, Prince Harry and Markle are declared happy and rested after leaving their royal role. Sussex originally left Canada and moved to Los Angeles.

Instead of joining Queen Elizabeth II in her homeland of Sandringham, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spent Christmas with Meghan’s mother this year. Photos: POOL / Jeremy Selwyn

. [tagToTranslate] meghan markle news [t] meghan markle age [t] meghan markle birthday [t] meghan markle husband [t] meghan markle son [t] meghan markle king harry [t] meghan markle archie [t] raja william king harry [t] meghan markle kate middleton