Meghan Markle is said to be looking for a Hollywood agent

In news that you may not be interested in, but that you should read on the way home from work, Meghan Markle supposedly looking for a Hollywood agent.

I know it was a difficult month full of news, the first month of the year, but between the devastating bush fires, the corona virus, Donald TrumpImpeachment and the Hollywood Awards season, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they will leave the British royal family and become “financially independent”. This annoyed a certain corner of British society because everything Meghan Markle does is very bad and very wrong for them.

However, according to a Us Weekly source, “Meghan is actively seeking representation. She has started public relations. “

The source said the agency could be a manager or an agent, “but is trying to find someone to represent it for future professional projects.”

I mean fair enough. If she no longer wants to spend her time on royal duties, she might as well immerse herself in what she did before marrying a prince.

A while ago it was announced that Meghan had signed a voice over contract with Disney for the proceeds from the project for a wildlife charity.

The Times UK reported that Meghan would vote for the unspecified Disney project to receive a donation to the conservation organization Elephants Without Borders.

According to the reports, the contract was signed before Harry and Meghan announced that they would bundle the royal duties.

Can you imagine Meghan playing herself in The Crown? Obviously it won’t happen, but imagine.