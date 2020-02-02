Meghan Markle is said to give a Netflix wedding show

Meghan Markle Apparently, she has promised a new appearance after leaving the royal life. Rumor has it that she’ll be doing a Netflix reality show about second weddings. To be honest, they had me at the Netflix Reality Show and again at the second wedding. Register the hell for it.

An unnamed source told Page Six that Markle should make “sporadic” guest appearances I do repeat, a series about couples having their second wedding. The show is hosted by her best friend, the Toronto wedding stylist Jessica Mulroney,

According to the official description of the plot, the show repeats “first-time wedding disasters before reviving the wedding dreams of 10 dedicated couples.”

Meghan Markle is currently living on a private island in Vancouver after she and Prince Harry dramatically separated from the royal family. The couple said they wanted to live their own lives and strive for financial independence.

There have been reports over the past week that she is looking for a Hollywood agent to represent her. She has reportedly committed to voice-over work for Disney in return for a donation to an elephant charity she supports.

Jess Mulroney is married to the son of the former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney and met Meghan while filming Suits, She served as a matron of honor at her friend’s wedding.

There is currently no official confirmation for the Netflix series.

Getty Images / Samir Hussein