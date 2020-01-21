Meghan Markle met Tom Cruise to plan Hollywood comeback?

Meghan Markle did not meet with Tom Cruise to ask him to help her make a Hollywood comeback. The cover story of a tabloid is deceptive and wrong. Gossip Cop can explain.

The latest cover from New idea has a photo of Markle and Cruise walking together with the bold headline “Meghan Busted With Tom Cruise!” Inside is a double-sided heading with the heading: “Tom and Megan’s Hollywood takeover concept!” At best, it’s a misleading headline, and worse, a fake one.

While the headline and photo seem to indicate that the two of them are either having an affair or have decided to band together to resume Markle’s acting career, the article is 100 percent speculative. It’s filled with unsubstantiated guesswork from supposed “insiders” who say, “Meghan and Harry are already in the same circles as other A-listeners like George and Amal Clooney, so it’s almost inevitable that Meghan and Harry will soon be dating Tom cross and rub his shoulders with his elite group. “Despite the breathless headlines that are claimed to have” caught “the two, the article doesn’t say they actually are.

The tabloid brings in all kinds of ridiculous ideas, like Cruise, which helps Markle “with its” superstar clout “and” its Scientology connections “raise its profile in the upper ranks of Hollywood”. Tom Markle Jr. said, “I always knew Meghan Hollywood would not give up.” The Duchess of Sussex’s brother also says he believes she will buy a house in Los Angeles with Prince Harry. However, Tom Markle’s words should be interpreted with a grain of salt, since the half-siblings haven’t been close in the past few years and Tom Jr. hasn’t even been invited to their wedding to Prince Harry.

However, the most outrageous example of the tabloid’s misleading and dishonest reporting is the photo on the title page. The alleged image of the two stars walking and speaking has actually been photographed on two different occasions. A Japanese branch published a photo of Markle in 2017 with a title explaining that she was in Spain. The photo of Cruise comes from an earlier time when he was on the set of his film American Made in 2015. They weren’t together when one of the old photos was taken – two years apart.

It’s no surprise that this tabloid would invent a story that spanned these two topics. Markle and Cruise are both often in the pages of the magazine. Two weeks ago, New Idea said that Markle and Prince Harry had secretly separated 83 days earlier. Gossip Cop unmasked this false report by showing that he used the same type of deception method, with the heading that they lived separately, but inside they said they were trying to save the marriage. Neither claim was true.

In August, the tabloid reported that Nicole Kidman and Katie Holmes had met in secret to discuss cruises. The article claimed the actor’s two ex-wives met on a Broadway show to gossip about him. Gossip Cop put so many holes in the ridiculous story, it looked like Swiss cheese. For one, the Cruise exes saw the show on completely different evenings.