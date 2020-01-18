Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s royal exit: Queen publishes statement

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will no longer be members of the British monarchy, and they will pay for their own lifestyle if they strive for an independent future, Buckingham Palace said.

The queen and older family members met last week to discuss the situation and to discuss with officials how this setback would work in practice for 35-year-old Harry and his American wife, former actress Meghan, 38.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex resigned as chief royals. (UK Press via Getty Images)

“Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be very beloved members of my family,” said Queen Elizabeth in a statement from the palace related to the couple’s young son.

“I recognize the challenges they have faced through intensive scrutiny over the past two years and support their desire for a more independent life.”

The queen said she was “particularly proud” of how quickly Meghan had become a member of the family. The couple married in May 2018 in an elaborate ceremony at their home in Windsor Castle, west of London.

Harry will remain a prince and the couple will keep their titles Duke and Duchess of Sussex when they start a new life that is split between North America and Britain. Meghan is currently in Canada with Archie and Harry is expected to join her soon.

A spokeswoman for the palace said the couple will no longer receive public funding and will pay the cost of renovating their home in Windsor, the official figure is £ 2.4 million ($ A4.5 million).

It remained unclear what public funds would be spent on their security. Buckingham Palace declined to comment, but said there was an independent public security financing process.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s office declined to comment on the news.

The couple’s plans for independence, announced after a long Christmas break in Canada, surprised the rest of the royal family earlier this month, leaving the Queen and other senior Windsors hurt and disappointed, royal sources say.

In a television interview broadcast in October, however, both had made it clear how they had to struggle with intensive media observation. Harry said he felt his wife had been “bullied” by some press.

A friend of Harry and Meghan said last week that the couple felt they had been displaced by some members of the royal family.

The changes will take effect this spring, the palace said, and there will be more royal engagements before the new agreement comes into force. The situation will be reviewed in a year.

There has been fierce media speculation over the past few days about what exact roles the couple would have.

“As agreed in this new agreement, they must give up their royal duties,” said a spokeswoman for Buckingham Palace on Saturday

“The Sussexes will not use their HRH title because they are no longer members of the royal family.”

The change means that Harry, who has served in the British Army for a decade, is giving up his military patronage and role as a Commonwealth youth ambassador.

Although they are no longer receiving public funding, Harry’s father Prince Charles, the heir to the throne, will continue to offer private financial support, a royal source said.

The source said the couple will spend most of their time in North America and have not yet signed any trade deals.