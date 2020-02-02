Meghan Markle returns to television with Reality Show

Meghan Markle will return to television in a new Netflix reality show.

If you were wondering if Meghan Markle’s life after retiring from the royal family could mean a return to television, no longer ask yourself. Page Six reports that Markle will join stylist (and friend of Markles) Jessica Mulroney on several episodes of Mulroney’s upcoming Netflix series I Do, Redo.

What should I do, redo? A Town & Country article last October pointed out that the couple were “not having a perfect big day,” for which Mulroney is planning a “re-do” wedding.

At the time, Mulroney said in a press release that the show aimed to “make a significant difference in the lives of our selected couples, whose first weddings were not going as planned due to tragic circumstances.”

According to page 6, Markle will appear several times as a guest in the new show. Otherwise details are rare:

According to the source, your guest spots will be “sporadic”, who wouldn’t say whether Markle is paid.

Sometime this year, Redo will be broadcast. Markle’s last regular appearance on television was in the Suits series, which ended her nine-year appearance at the end of last year. The article on page six suggests that Markle is currently looking for an agent. Based on this, it is likely that these reality shows will mark the beginning of a much larger return to the film and television industry.

Read the full story on page six