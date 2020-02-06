Meghan Markle reveals the royal family’s secrets on the Ellen DeGeneres show

is Meghan Markle Sitting for a comprehensive interview on the Ellen DeGeneres Show? One of the tabloids this week claims that the Duchess of Sussex is ready to reveal secrets about the royal family. Gossip Cop learned the truth.

According to star. Prince Harry has a grudge against Queen Elizabeth and the rest of the royal family, which is why he encourages his wife to pay the bill now as she resigns from her official duties. A suspected insider says the Duke of Sussex is thinking Ellen DeGeneresThe talk show is the perfect platform for revenge, adding: “Harry wants Meghan to talk about everything – the sneakiness, the arguments, the preference and the truth about her feud with Prince William and Kate Middleton.”

The alleged source said Markle wanted to “lift the shady royal behavior,” as other members of the family “were more than happy to report back to the Queen about everything Meghan did.” The questionable tipster continues, “Meghan believes she was betrayed by Harry’s family and that the queen tried to destroy her because she rebelled and refused to abide by the royal rules.”

The suspicious source doesn’t really bother to explain what kind of “secrets” Markle wants to uncover or what the “shady” behavior of the royal family entails. The main claim is that the Duchess wants to reveal “what’s really going on behind the palace doors,” but the tabloid barely touches on what that means. There is also no explanation as to why Prince Harry would not appear on the DeGeneres talk show. Does he just want his wife to do his dirty work? The seemingly imaginary insider concludes: “I’m sure the queen will end up on the roof if Meghan and Harry go on with the interview, but at the end of the day they are free to do as they come from the royal family, what you want. “

None of this is true. A few weeks ago there were rumors that Markle wanted to appear on the Ellen DeGeneres show, but a royal insider called the rumors “categorically wrong”. However, the magazine suggests that DeGeneres recently “confirmed” the interview. That didn’t happen either. In fact, a paparazio watched the talk show host as she walked down the street and spoke on her phone. He asked, “Are you excited to interview Meghan Markle?” She replied, “Sure, I’m excited.” It was a hypothetical scenario and DeGeneres didn’t “confirm” anything. The television personality seemed to have wanted the paparazzo to leave them alone.

Gossip Cop We checked in at our own source near DeGeneres, which confirms that the talk show host has no plans to interview Markle. Our insider tells us: “None of this is true except that they are very good friends.” It is very likely that the Duchess will show up on DeGeneres’ show at some point, especially given the recent news that she signed a voice over deal with Disney. If Markle shows up across the board, it will be to promote their projects – not to expose the royal family.

Star often creates stories about the royal couple. Already in December Gossip Cop The tabloid was blown up because it mistakenly claimed that Queen Elizabeth had thrown Prince Harry and Markle out of the royal family for missing Christmas. The following month, the spouses themselves chose to resign from their royal duties, and the queen issued a statement saying that she “fully” supports her decision.

It should also be mentioned that Women’s Day claimed earlier this week that Oprah was angry with DeGeneres interviewing Prince Harry and Markle. This variation of the topic was also totally fictional.