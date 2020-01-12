Meghan Markle signs Disney voiceover contract with charity fund

Loading...

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they would “step back” from their roles as senior members of the royal family to become “financially independent”. They weren’t kidding, because it looks like they have already made their first appearance as money earners.

According to a report by The Times, the Duchess of Sussex has a voice-over contract with Disney, and please let it be a Disney princess (or even a Disney duchess).

Only she doesn’t do it to top up her own bank account, as the report adds that her contract provides for a contribution to the wildlife charity, Elephants Without Borders, instead of direct compensation for the project.

What a legend.

It turns out that her husband Harry was the one who secured the appearance by initiating a conversation about Meghan’s desire to step into the speech.

A recent video recorded by the Daily Mail shows the Duke of Sussex addressing the Disney CEO with a good word for his wife. Bob Iger, at the premiere of The Lion King in July 2019.

“Do you know she’s doing voice over?” Harry Iger says, pointing to Meghan. The film producer replies: “Ah, I didn’t know that”, to which the prince replies: “You seem to be surprised. She is really interested. “

Iger seems ready to worry and say to Harry, “We’d like to try. It’s a great idea.”

Meghan has reportedly started her first voiceover project just before Christmas – before she and Harry made the bomb announcement that they would step down as high-ranking royals.

Bring the first Disney Duchess with you.

Image:

Getty Images