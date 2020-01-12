Meghan Markle Voiceover Signs Deal with Disney

Loading...

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, has signed a voice agreement with Disney. The deal is in exchange for a donation to Elephants Without Borders, a charity for wildlife conservation. No details have been given about the work the duchess is working on as a result.

This is not the royal couple’s first interaction with Disney. When their son Archie was born, Disney presented them with a special Winnie the Pooh cartoon to celebrate his arrival. The couple also attended the London premiere of King of Disney last year.

Before marrying Prince Harry in 2018, Markle was an actress best known for her role in the legal drama costume. From the time she got married to rights and until this week, Markle’s full time job would have been a senior member of the royal family.

Earlier this week, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle surprised the public when they announced that they were stepping down as “senior kings”. Now they will split the time between North America and the United Kingdom. Markle is already referring to Canada. The couple intends to become financially independent of the monarchy. To this end, they have branded the name “Sussex Royal”.

After this week’s surprise announcement and two years of intense media criticism and scrutiny, Disney’s deal shows that Markle is assuming her independence. It also offers a look at the couple’s plans for the future. As they said in their statement, this will include a continued commitment to charity.