In recent years, Thomas Markle has proven from his public figure that he is a hideous, emotionally insulting and manipulative man. So much so that I hope that anyone who feels sorry for estrangement from their daughter Meghan and grandson has gotten this out of their system. If not, this interview with Good Morning Britain should do the trick.

“I think they hurt the Queen. I think they harmed the Royals – and it just doesn’t work going to another country and serving England. It will never work.”

Thomas Markle says he is “embarrassed” by the behavior of his daughter Meghan and Prince Harrys. pic.twitter.com/uomjH6Ls0K

Markle says that he is “embarrassed” by Meghan and Prince Harry and feels that their actions have harmed the Queen. He also says that he does not believe that his daughter has been “bullied in any way or for racism in any way”. His doubts are that England is more liberal than the United States when it comes to racing. Excuse me while I sneeze into my colonization cloth. Yes, and I’m sure his grandson, who was compared to a monkey by a BBC station, was just a good sport.

He says that if the semi-royal couple doesn’t answer him within 30 days, he will continue to interview them. Then you’d better book your interview with Piers Morgan and call it a day, you vampire.

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas will join The Matrix 4. (Via THR)

The deserved backlash against American Dirt continues with two pieces, one that investigates canceled book tours and one that looks at the history of publishers who don’t think about their Latino readership. (via NBC News & AP)

The Undefeated, a tribute to the great Black Americans, illustrated by Kadir Nelson and written by Kwame Alexander, won the Caldecott Medal for the most respected children’s picture book and the Coretta Scott King Book Awards. (via NPR)

The success of HBOs Watchmen and The CWs Crisis on Infinite Earths prove that nothing is really impossible on the small screen when it comes to adapting complicated stories. (via comicbook)

