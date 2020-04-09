Meghan McCain Blasts Trump’s Tweet for Palestine Day

(integration) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wefb0ESoVDo (/ integration)

Megan McCain knocked Donald Trump with a brutal reminder of her father as the president recognized the Americans who were captured as prisoners of war.

“On the day of the national prisoner of war, we honor the more than 500,000 American warriors who have conquered, while protecting our way of life,” Trump tweeted on Thursday. “We pay tribute to these Patriots for their unwavering and relentless spirit!

Introduce Meghan McCain, who believed that Trump had some nerves that honored prisoners of war after all the disrespect he did to his last father, a former Arizona senator. John McCain.

Apart from the fact that you don’t like the people who were recorded – while they publicly attacked the most famous modern army during the battle of cancer … No one has forgotten or will ever forget what you said and did. No one. https://t.co/Yp8WdhuDch

It didn’t happen there:

“John McCain is not a war hero. He is a war hero because he was arrested. I like people who weren’t arrested, let me tell you.”

No one has forgotten this is the way you honor POW. https://t.co/Yp8WdhuDch

As the conservative host of View showed, Trump broke her father throughout his political rise and continued to insult the McCain family even after the senator’s death. In addition to insulting McCain for his arrest during the Vietnam War, Trump repeatedly stopped McCain for refusing to comply with his political agenda, attacked the senator while dealing with brain cancer, and violated his calling. McCain after his death.

