[Meghan McCain Confronts AOC on ‘Deeply Misogynistic’ and ‘Violent’ Bernie Sanders Supporters]

The Look at host Meghan McCain confronted Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez over “deeply misogynistic” and “violent” supporters of Bernie Sanders typically described by the derisive phrase “Bernie Bros” on Wednesday.

Ocasio-Cortez has been a little something of a lightning rod of criticism from all those on the ideal loyal to President Donald Trump, and at the start of the phase, McCain opened by indicating “I’m seriously happy that you made a decision to appear and converse to us,” just before incorporating “I feel like you are the boogie female of the correct and I’m the boogie lady of the still left.” AOC is an elected formal, nonetheless, when McCain is a public figure almost entirely owing to her final title.

As a devout promoter of a progressive agenda, Ocasio-Cortez publicly endorsed Sanders’ presidential bid, which opened her up for McCain’s line of questioning about Sanders supporters.

“The a person issue that connects females on the remaining and women of all ages on the ideal, at the very least a ton of guest co-hosts, company that appear on, is the abuse that we have all been subjected to by the Bernie Bros,” McCain pointed out. “It is by considerably the most violent, most misogynistic, the most sexist, the most harmful,” she reported, including “It’s disgusting and vitriolic.”

McCain also mentioned how her “mother has cried more than pictures that the Bernie Bros have despatched,” prior to inquiring her visitor “How do you feel that he’s attached to this deeply misogynistic, and I would go so significantly as to say, violent sector of folks?”

AOC pointed out that “Internet culture” broadly “can generally be extremely harmful,” adding “whether we are cognizant of it or not, it practically generally concentrates on women, persons of shade, and we knowledge the brunt of it.”

“I imagine that to a sure extent we have to generally reject dislike, reject vitriol, and denounce that form of actions.”

When questioned if Sen. Sanders has completed enough to halt his supporters, AOC claimed that she thinks Sanders “works incredibly hard… we mail out messaging e-mails.” She then played the “best protection is a superior offense card,” flipping the script to on the internet abuse she has acquired. “You know what, I have been subject matter to a great deal of this stuff from all kinds of pockets from the World wide web. I.C.E. And CBP officers specific me when I went to stop by the border.”

Enjoy over by means of ABC.