[Meghan McCain Humblebrags to AOC: ‘You’re the Boogeywoman of the Proper and I’m the Boogeywoman of the Left’]

Conservative Perspective host Meghan McCain took a moment to commiserate with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) about the loathe they equally get from their rival political events.

As The Check out moved into their 2nd phase with Ocasio-Cortez’s visit, McCain thanked the congresswoman for coming on and explained, “I really feel like you’re the boogeywoman of the proper and I’m the boogeywoman of the left. Ocasio-Cortez nodded and grinned at the compliment, even as McCain began to ask what would she say to Americans adverse to socialism and the significant-government sights she shares with Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT).

“When you pull these abstract ideas it is one detail, but the greater part of Individuals would vote for Bernie Sanders and that’s due to the fact of his document, his dedication and his procedures,” Ocasio-Cortez answered. She ongoing by decrying the standing quo for numerous People and arguing that the circumstance calls for a “paradigm shift” to fix the country’s complications.

The discussion ongoing with Ocasio-Cortez outlining her view on what the government’s position should be in the lives of American citizens, as nicely as her vision about how socialist policies can be paid for. This dialogue specifically gravitated all over the socioeconomic viability of Medicare for all.

Observe earlier mentioned, via ABC.

Editor’s take note: an before model of this put up improperly determined the phrase made use of as “boogiewoman.” On even further research, Ms. McCain was NOT lauding their respective disco prowess. Mediaite regrets the error.