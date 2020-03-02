[Meghan McCain Rips Into Bernie Bros Ahead of Super Tuesday: ‘The Dirtiest Thugs I have Ever Found on Social Media’]

Meghan McCain termed supporters of Bernie Sanders “the dirtiest thugs I’ve at any time witnessed on social media” as she predicted a Super Tuesday massacre involving the Vermont senator and former vice president Joe Biden.

As The Look at talked on Monday about how the Tremendous Tuesday primaries will form the rest of the 2020 election, McCain reported the race has appear down to Sanders and Biden, and she also scolded these in the media — Olivia Nuzzi, maybe? — who claimed Biden’s marketing campaign was on its previous legs prior to his South Carolina most important gain:

When you have men and women crafting giant tales saying “Joe Biden’s zombie marketing campaign,” who are you listening to and chatting to? Is it since you are bored with him simply because you have been masking him for so lots of years? Are you speaking to voters in South Carolina? There was obviously a good deal of enthusiasm and carries on to be a great deal of enthusiasm for this person that the media just needed to generate off.

McCain ongoing soon afterwards by forecasting a “cage match” where by Sanders and the progressive wing of the Democrats will make their past stand:

This is his Alamo, his complete past probability to develop into president. Him and his supporters are the dirtiest thugs I’ve ever witnessed on social media. They are not gonna enable this go out uncomplicated, and the argument concerning the [Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s] of the occasion and the extra common Democrats, I believe it’s heading to get a total great deal even worse ahead of it gets greater.

Look at earlier mentioned, through ABC.