Meghan McCain suggests she is voting for Joe Biden

Meghan McCain strongly suggested that he vote for the former Vice President Joe Biden over Donald Trump during the 2020 presidential election on Wednesday night, telling Bravo Andy Cohen, “It doesn’t really have to be rocket science for humans.”

“So I had a very long conversation with him a few days ago, like Saturday, and I love him dearly, I keep telling everyone, I promise you’ll know who I’m voting for,” McCain said in a recent conversation with Biden.

“But you don’t really have to get a rocket scientist to know that there is a man who has made the pain in my life a living hell, and another man who was literally chasing me through the grief process, that really shouldn’t be rocket science for People.”

The McCain had a tumultuous relationship with Trump, who slanderously told the late senator John McCain he was not a war hero “because he was arrested.” Trump also tweeted months after John McCain’s death to continue looting his name:

So, indeed (as soon as it turned out in court documents) “last in his class” (Annapolis) John McCain sent the Fake Dossier to the FBI and the media hoping to print it BEFORE the election. He and the Dems, collaborating, failed (as usual). Even Fake News denied this rubbish!

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 17, 2019

Meghan McCain recently took to Twitter to launch Trump’s post on National Day of the Former Prisoner of War, acknowledging: “No one has ever forgotten or will ever forget what you said and did. No one.”

Later in the interview, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills starred Erica Jane asked McCain if he could be Biden’s choice for vice president, given that he promised to choose a woman. McCain laughed at the question and guessed that Biden would choose someone “more like Kamala (Harris) or someone like that.”

Cohen returned to the question of who McCain would vote for in the fall and asked, “Do you think he would be the first Democrat your family voted for?”

McCain explained that her parents had a long-term relationship with the Bidens and that they had “actually met and ended up getting married, in part because of them.”

She went on to explain that she has a “heart over her head” in many ways and that she attaches great importance to character during the 2020 elections.

