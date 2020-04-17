Meghan Merkel and Prince Harry have in most cases been out of the limelight since separating from official royal life and making the move to Los Angeles. But true to form, the couple continued their efforts to charity, supporting their favorite UK organizations from afar, albeit a little under the radar. This week, one such effort was brought to the public’s notice: Meghan Merkel’s zooming in with Hubb Community Kitchen, with the goal of supporting women’s amazing work during the coronary virus epidemic.

Speaking from Los Angeles, Merkel spoke with Laila Hedgeem, Sherin Mela, Halima Al-Houdafi, Oksana Sinitsina and Jennifer Odoncour, all of whom work in the Hubb Community Kitchen, created following the tragedy of Grenfell Tower. Community Kitchen Hubb recently launched a campaign which – with the help of another charity, the Felix Project – helps feed Londoners during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The campaign will see inspiring women aiming to deliver between 250 and 300 meals to families in London, for three days a week, alongside street games (a charity the Royal couple also actively supports). The service is part of the new Evening Standard virus campaign: Food For London Now.

While the full conversation is likely to remain private, a short clip was posted in which Merkel congratulates the women on their new project: “You all had it in you, and what was so great is after that Sunday, and then many visits later,” Yes “We’re just going to make a book,” and don’t understand – knowing and believing a lot in what you can bring to the table, and what you can inspire – but clearly not knowing what a huge success that was going to be.

“It’s just testimony to you, and what I love is just inspiring so many people,” Merkel added.

Speaking about the women’s work during the virus epidemic, Merkel said in a statement: “I am so proud of the Hubb community kitchen women, and the continued support that the Felix project gives them to perform these good wills, which is urgently needed right now. I am equally excited by the many people who contribute to the campaign Of the standard evening to raise money for these vital organizations following COVID-19.

The Duchess has been a key part of the work of Hubb Community Kitchen over the past few years, having first visited the women who work there in 2018, and subsequently wrote their book introduction.

You can donate to the Standard For Food For London Now campaign at: virginmoneygiving.com/fund/FoodforLondonNOW