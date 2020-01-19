Meghan Trainor and Olly Murs perform a duet Mashup of their songs ‘Dear Future Husband’ and ‘Dance With Me Tonight’ | Meghan Trainor, Music, Olly Murs

Meghan Trainor and Olly walls teamed up for a surprise duo on The Voice UK!

26-year-old singer “Treat Myself” was questioned by another judge Tom jones which song she prefers, and she responded with “Dear Future Husband”.

Meghan said she would sing the song to her husband now Daryl Sabara on a return tour when they were going out.

When she revealed which song, olly mentionned, “Meghan, I have a bone to choose Meghan, because “Dear Future Husband” is like my song “Dance With Me Tonight”. “

“I remember when it came out, I thought,” It sounds familiar. “” olly added, with Meghan saying, “I thought the same thing.”

“It’s a great song, we should sing a little now” olly continued. “We should do a duet”, Meghan he added before embarking on the song

Surprise duo of Meghan Trainor and Olly Murs! | Blind Auditions | The Voice UK 2020

Click inside to listen to their songs separately…

Meghan Trainor – “Dear future husband”

Olly Murs – ‘Dance With Me Tonight’

