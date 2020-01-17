Meghan Trainor drops wellness song ‘Blink’ – Read the lyrics and listen now! | First listen, Meghan Trainor, Music

Meghan Trainor feels confident on his new track “Blink”

The crooner “As I will lose you” released the song on Friday January 17th.

“FREAKIN OUTTTTTT!”, She wrote on Instagram. “#BLINK IS FINALLY STOPPED! My family and I have bumped this song for so long and we are so excited that it is finally out! TRAVEL IT everywhere and share it with your friends, I love you all. “

“There is no one like me, baby / So why don’t we dance? / Don’t miss your chance,” she sings. “Better not blink / You better not blink eyes, blink / Better not blink / Because you don’t want to miss this. “

“Blink” is part of MeghanThe Treat Myself album, which will be released on January 31.

