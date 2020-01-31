Meghan Trainor publishes a video “Nice to Meet Ya” with Nicki Minaj! | First Listen, Lyrics, Meghan Trainor, Music, Video, nicki minaj

Meghan TrainorThe new Nice single “Meet to Ya” has just been released with his album Treat Myself and the clip is there too!

The 26-year-old singer teamed up with Nicki Minaj on the song and the two stars are presented in the video together.

PICTURES: Discover the latest photos from Meghan Trainor

“Treat Myself has been such a long, crazy chapter in my life. I’m so happy and grateful that it’s finally out. I have been writing songs for three years and have changed and grown so much as a songwriter and person. When I started this album, I was in a dark place of anxiety, fear and self-doubt. I have evolved so much with these songs. I have learned to be kinder to myself and to love myself more… ”, she wrote on Twitter. “I also MARRIED THE LOVE OF MY LIFE @ darylsabara… My family has written many of these songs with me and sings backgrounds on almost all of the songs. Thank you very much for taking the time to listen to it. It means the world to me. I love you all. “

Make sure to listen to the full album now!

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MRvKL8FnrtU [/ integrated]

Click inside to read the lyrics of the song…

Read the lyrics to “Nice to Meet Ya” below!

Like Just Jared Jr. on FB