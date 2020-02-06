Meghan Trainor, Shania Twain rocks the Red Dress fashion show in NYC

Meghan Trainor will perform at the American Heart Association’s “Go Red For Women” 2020 collection at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City on Wednesday. Photo by John Angelillo / UPI | Stock Photo

Shania Twain runs on the catwalk of the American Heart Association’s “Go Red For Women” 2020 collection at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City on Wednesday. Photo by John Angelillo / UPI | Stock Photo

Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton Rothschild will be on the catwalk for the American Heart Association’s 2020 Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2020 at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo / UPI | Stock Photo

Ali Stroker drives her wheelchair on the runway of the American Heart Association’s 2020 Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2020 at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo / UPI | Stock Photo

Tamron Hall runs on Wednesday in the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City on the catwalk of the American Heart Association’s “Go Red For Women” 2020 collection. Photo by John Angelillo / UPI | Stock Photo

February 6 (UPI) – Singer Meghan Trainor and Shania Twain performed some of their biggest hits at the American Heart Association fashion show in New York on Wednesday.

Trainor opened the show with “Blink” and “Me Too” and Twain closed it with “That Don’t Impress Me Much”, “Life is Coming”, “Any Man of Mine” and “Man! I Feel Like ” a woman.”

Between their sets, the women alternately strolled along the catwalk in glamorous, purple dresses, along with their fellow stars A.J. Andrews, Heather Graham, Kimberly Williams, Sarah Chalke, Darlene Love, Robin Givens, Jeri Ryan, Bailee Madison, Constance Zimmer, Sunny Hostin, Jennifer Tilly, Sara Haines, Ali Stroker, Roselyn Sanchez, Laura Marano, Lyric Ross, Marin Hinkle, Rachel Smith, Gretchen Carlson, Loren Gray, Madeline Stuart and Paris and Nikki Hilton.

“There has been a lot of talk lately about women not being represented,” host Tamron Hall told the crowd at the Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan.

“We’re here tonight to highlight not only women’s heart health, but also gender differences in research, healthcare, medicine, STEM careers, and more,” she added. “There is a continuing perception that women can be treated medically as men, and that is why our sisters, women, are losing their lives. This is changing tonight.”

Hall went on to say that she was surprised to learn that cardiovascular disease is the # 1 killer of women in the United States.

“We know that change can happen when women come together and demand change,” said Hall. “So I ask you tonight to help change the future for ourselves and for the millions of women whose lives are saved by the measures we take to ensure that women are seen, advised, represented and treated were. “