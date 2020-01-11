Meghan Trainor sings “All About That Bass” on “Bad Guy” by Billie Eilish (video) | Billie Eilish, Meghan Trainor, Music

Sat, January 11, 2020 at 8:25 p.m.
You should hear this mashup from Meghan Trainor“S “Everything about this bass” and Billie eilish“S “Bad boy.”
The crooner “All About That Bass” gave a remix to the song when she sang it to the sound of Billie eilish“Bad Guy” when he visited BBC Radio 1 earlier this week.
PICTURES: Discover the latest photos from Meghan Trainor
“I 💚 @billieeilish so much,” Meghan captioned the clip on Instagram.
“Wow, yeah, I got lost; I just got lost! ” Meghan said at one point. “I was like,” He’s a f-king “bop.” Oh sorry! It’s a bop! ”
She’s right – watch it below!
Meghan Trainor is preparing to release their third album, Treat Myself, on January 31.
READ MORE: Meghan Trainor’s family joins her on “Evil Twin” – Listen now!
Like Just Jared Jr. on FB