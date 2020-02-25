meghan-trainor-states-her-father-is-“doing-so-substantially-better”-just-after-receiving-hit-by-vehicle

Nantucket-elevated singer Meghan Trainor is sharing that her father Gary is “doing so a great deal better” soon after he was hit by a vehicle this previous weekend.

“He will hopefully completely recover in three-6 months,” Trainor wrote of her dad’s standing on her Instagram tales. “He’s nonetheless his joyful beneficial self. So grateful I received to devote three times by his side.”

“On my way back again to film the voice Uk,” the actuality show’s new choose additional. “Thank you to absolutely everyone who achieved out. He feels so cherished.”

The Trainor patriarch is reportedly in steady problem just after the incident on Friday night. He was supposedly struck by a auto though crossing the street in Los Angeles and was transported to a neighborhood medical center.

Meghan posted she was at her dad’s bedside on Sunday. The “All About That Bass” singer informed her followers that the condition “was all really frightening but he is the strongest gentleman I know.”