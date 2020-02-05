Meghan Trainor talks about her mental health | Meghan Trainor

Meghan Trainor does not hold back.

The 26-year-old singer revealed in an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music Beats 1, she was in the midst of a mental breakdown during a live TV interview.

“I had a mental attack and I had panic attacks live on television with Gayle King”, Meghan sharing. “I was reading the Grammy nominees the year after I won and I was shaking and I said to myself, don’t collapse on TV right now. We are alive. And as soon as they were cut, I fell and started crying, crying and I couldn’t breathe. ”

Meghan “And later, they took me away. I had to do more work and they said to me, “We are finished. That’s it. “It’s because I had, I can’t say who but many people have told me that if you cancel on this 30-minute set, we will never play Meghan Trainor again. So I had everything. J ‘had my Grammy, I had what people had dreamed of for years.’

Meghan then revealed that she even went to the hospital due to a panic attack.

“I had everything I wanted and they threatened to take it away from me. So my mind was like, no, I will continue, I will continue. And my body was like, goodbye. And my body must have told me, instead of being able to take a break. ” Meghan added. “Like the saddest thing is that your whole team is in the hospital with you, everything will be fine. And you’re like, you can’t speak. You can’t speak. I have so been alone with my thoughts for too long and I exploded. I panicked and I panicked for a long time. “

