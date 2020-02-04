Meghan Trainor was upset when Niall Horan released his song “Nice To Meet Ya” | Meghan Trainor, Niall Horan

Meghan Trainor reveals how she felt when Niall horan released his song “Nice to meet you” Last year!

The 26-year-old singer, who just released a song of the same name with Nicki Minaj, shared his thoughts on having the same title and how his fans reacted to his.

“I was angry,” Meghan said Elvis Duran and the Morning Show. “I wrote mine years ago, and it happened, and even the same spelling of” ya “. I was like, “Oh no, what are we doing? Do we change it, do we say something else? “It really couldn’t be another title.”

“NiallIt’s really nice, I like it. Whenever I see him, he’s amazing to me, but I couldn’t change him, and his fans are coming after me and I’m fine, ”she added. “They’re just like,” I thought it was a trend for Niall. I guess not… ew. “I was like, ‘At least you’re still on trend, ew. “”

Like Just Jared Jr. on FB