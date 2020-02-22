[meghan-trainor’s-father-was-strike-by-a-auto-in-an-apparent-hit-&-run]

We’re sending all of our views to Meghan Trainor and her loved ones ideal now!

Meghan‘s dad Gary Trainor was concerned in a terrifying incident on Friday (February 21) while he was crossing the street on foot in California’s San Fernando Valley.

Gary was struck by a car and the accident was an obvious hit and run, while thankfully Gary is at this time in secure situation, in accordance to TMZ.

The outlet reports he was rushed to a nearby emergency home. Information about the driver who hit Gary are at this time unknown.

Meghan‘s dad has served as her mentor all through her occupation and has been by her facet on numerous pink carpets around the years.