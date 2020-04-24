Meghan’s privacy action against the UK tabloid is in the first hearing

The first court hearing in a lawsuit filed by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, against a tabloid newspaper for printing part of a letter to her father began on Friday at the High Court in London, England.

Meghan, wife of Queen Elizabeth’s grandson, Prince Harry, is suing the Associated Newspapers publisher for articles published in his Mail on Sunday newspaper, published in February last year, based on a letter sent to his father, Thomas Markle. .

The Duchess’ attorneys claim that its publication was an abuse of private information and violated its copyright. They are looking for aggravated damage from the newspaper.

Given the coronavirus blockade in Britain, Friday’s hearing was held by a video, which the judge, Mark Warby, said was a relatively new way of conducting these cases.

“It’s not a trial, there will be no witnesses and I won’t make any factual discoveries about the underlying events,” said Warby. The hearing is one of the first stages of the lawsuit and a date for a full trial has not yet been set.

Meghan and Harry, who live in the Los Angeles area after quitting their real roles late last month, should remotely listen to part of the hearing, a source said.

Thomas Markle, Meghan Markle’s father, is seen in a video taken from a video during an interview with ITV’s Good Morning Britain program in June 2018. (Good Morning Britain / ITV / Reuters)

The newspaper’s attorney, Antony White, tried on Friday to have parts of Meghan’s complaint canceled, arguing that they were irrelevant or inadmissible, incorrectly declared or disproportionate to the court’s investigation.

The case focuses on articles published in February 2019 about the split between Meghan and her father, who fell after his glitzy torch-lit wedding with Harry in May of the previous year.

Markle had retired days earlier after undergoing a heart surgery and after the news he had staged photos with a paparazzi photographer. Speculation about his presence dominated the build-up to the ceremony.

Documents from Meghan’s lawyers this week accused Mail and other tabloids of harassing, humiliating and manipulating Markle and contributing to the fallout between father and daughter.

They claim that Swiss Post also incorrectly cited the letter, which had never been made public, to paint royalty in a bad light.

Details from text messages

The Mail says that Meghan’s unnamed friends had put her version of the events in interviews with the American magazine People and that Markle had the right to take sides.

The newspaper’s attorneys also claim that, given Meghan’s actual status, there was a legitimate public interest in her personal and family relationships.

In the documents submitted by Meghan’s lawyers this week were details of the text messages sent by Harry to his future father-in-law, pleading with him not to speak to the media and to call him and his daughter.

The Duchess missed a call from Markle at 4.57am on the wedding day and hasn’t received any calls or messages from him since, court documents added. She sent him his letter in August 2018.

Legal action is the final step in the growing hostility between the media and the couple.

This week, Meghan and Harry announced that they would “have a zero commitment” with four of the best British tabloids, accusing them of false and invasive coverage.

This was treated with derision by commentators from many British newspapers, who accused them of selfishness and questionable timing by making the announcement during the COVID-19 crisis.