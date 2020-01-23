Megyn Kelly is still trying to defend her Blackface comments

Thanks to the Doolittle press tour, the discussion about the use of black face in Tropic Thunder 2008 by Robert Downey Jr. once again got the round. And now Megyn Kelly of all people has started talking to let us all know how much she missed the whole point.

Kelly tweeted the following on Wednesday night:

R. Downey Jr .: wears a black face for Universal without regretting it because it “triggered a necessary convoy”. Univer.: Yay Robert! 👏🏻

Me: I have never worn a black face, but had one of the “necessary convos”, as the standard seems to have changed over time. NBC-Univer: F.U.! Called off! https://t.co/t1uIj6chPJ

– Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) January 23, 2020

Where should I start with this? Perhaps with the simple and obvious aspect that Kelly’s version of “cancel” should receive a $ 69 million payout. We should all be so happy to be canceled.

I said shit for free for years, so I’m obviously the fool here.

– Maggie Serota (@maggieserota) January 23, 2020

The big problem with this is that Kelly clearly doesn’t understand the meaning of Tropic Thunder’s use of black face. It was a parody and comment, as Downey recently said himself, “The crazy, self-centered hypocrisy of artists and what they think they are allowed to do occasionally.”

Kelly is basically the embodiment of what this film ridiculed the character. This is Megyn “Jesus Was White” Kelly, who has built a career that gives new life to Fox News’ racist fires and insists that she be the focus of a conversation she doesn’t understand.

The black face was satirical. Especially to make fun of Hollywood actors who go to extremes, insult actors and crew and are considered heroes despite their wickedness. I have to look at the context, Megyn. Be a critical thinker. https://t.co/g6MtFBSNKz

– Joelle Monique ✍🏾 (@JoelleMonique) January 23, 2020

In 2018, Kelly tried to talk to three other whites about how our perception of racism regarding things like black face and appropriate Halloween costumes has changed over time. “When I was a kid, (blackface) was okay as long as you disguised yourself as a character,” she insisted, never asking who it was for.

Not surprisingly, self-reflection still lacks respect for black opinion. Her tweet is only about Universal’s reaction to Blackface and how her joint parent company praised Downey and “canceled” her. My black friends’ reaction to Robert Downey Jr. was bad enough, but Megyn Kelly still doesn’t think about remembering the existence of black people, even in conversations about racism.

If she did, she might find that RDJ got a big paycheck from Universal and an Oscar nomination from the mostly white academy, but when Tropic Thunder came out, there was (and still is!) A lot of disagreement about Downey’s character Audience, critics and activists.

As Princess Weekes wrote only yesterday,

The film is profoundly imperfect, and many people, especially black people, have different opinions about using black face. Downey, though I’m sure he means well, is simply not the right person to have this conversation. He’s out of range and that’s fine.

However, as always, Megyn Kelly only goes into the parts of the conversation that best serve her narrative and ignores everything else. Talk about not having the range.

(Image: Phillip Faraone / Getty Images for Fortune)

Do you want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

– Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that prohibits but is not limited to personal insults someone, Hate speech and trolling.

Do you have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com

Megyn Kelly Robert Downey Jr.