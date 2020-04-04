Meherposh Episode 1: Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor’s Exhibit Will take Off Working

“Meherposh” is 7th Sky Entertainment’s most current giving, made by Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi. The exhibit has been directed by Mazhar Moin and published by Misbah Nausheen. The exhibit not only stars Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimur as a pair for the initial time due to the fact their marriage, but also has large names like Rehan Sheikh, Sania Saeed, Ali Abbas, Zainab Shabbir, Iffat Rahim and Ismat Zaidi in popular roles.

As episode 1 begins, the show instantly pulls viewers in with a catchy, strong OST by Sahir Ali Bagga. We are released to Mehru (Ayeza Khan) and her household – Jahanzeb (Rehan Sheikh), Nusrat (Sania Saeed) and Aayat (Zainab Shabbir). A loving, shut-knit household, they are planning for Mehru’s marriage ceremony to Naeem (Ali Abbas). A hiccup arrives on the scenario in the sort of Shakeela (Iffat Rahim), a woman who provides a proposal for her son Waqas (Syed Arez) – and is dismayed when she realizes Suraiyya (Ismat Zaidi), her individual bhabi, has already gotten her son engaged to Mehru. Even though she’s well mannered on the outside, she’s seething with jealousy and bitterness once dwelling and can take it out on Waqas. She will be a crucial player in coming episodes.

Ayeza Khan, Sania Saeed and Rehan Sheikh in Meherposh

We also meet up with Shahjahaan (Danish Taimoor), a sweet, practical community boy who respects Jahangir as his instructor and also has a crush on Mehru. Shahjahaan is a lovable character that you quickly build a gentle location for as he’s so respectful and appears really cleanse-hearted. Whilst acquiring a crush on Mehru, he does not give it a 2nd believed that she’s finding married and only would like her joy. I will not pretend like I really don’t already have a delicate corner for Danish Taimoor, but he is exceptionally likable in this function. Rehan Sheikh and Sania Saeed are adorable as Jahanzeb and Nusrat, Mehru’s parents. It’s refreshing to see how reasonable the portrayal of this loving, older couple is. They aren’t just alongside one another for their daughters, but actually share a heat, caring romance with a single a further and their scenes just ooze “cuteness.” The two are unbelievable actors in their very own correct and seeing them together is a deal with.

What’s vital to spotlight in this episode is the character of Naeem, Mehru’s to-be husband. When questioned about Mehru remaining his perfect, he makes a assertion that the woman he marries should really only be his, by no means have belonged to anybody else. This comment instantly sends up warning alerts to the viewer – and Naeem’s suspicious conduct is cemented when Naeem occurs to appear across Shahjahaan encouraging Mehru with her baggage at the mall, not noticing Nusrat is there as well. Even though it is disheartening watching a character like Naeem, males like this do exist in our culture in large quantities, males who are suspicious and do not rely on the girls in their lives.

The only unsettling issue about this demonstrate so far is that writer Misbah Nausheen’s monitor document as a author is only not the very best, as her previous exhibits have been “Daasi” and “Ishq Tamasha.” But Mazhar Moin’s path is sound in this to start with episode and the 40 minute episode did not leave viewers bored for even a minute. The character introductions are very well-created with the personalities getting nicely-described and the scenes are seamless. As much as initially episodes go, this is a great a person and the display holds a good deal of promise. No matter if it can take a turn for the overly melodramatic is still to be noticed.

