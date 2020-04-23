Meki Kim Doyeon Shows Her Debut + Dishes In Upcoming Drama With Kim Min Kyu

In a recent interview and picture for Singles magazine, Kim Doyeon Weki Meki opens up about her acting career.

After acting in 2018 through the OCN drama “Short,” Kim Doyeon will take on the second acting role in the upcoming web drama “Boy and Girl Straight Out of Cartoon” (literal title).

From the website of the same name, “Boy and Girl Straight From the Cartoon” will be the story of the chaos and romance of the wind as Chun Nam Wook, the male protagonist of the long-running (Korean comic), steps into the real world. There, she crosses the street with high school student Han Sun Nyeo, who happens to share the same face and name as the female protagonist Chun Nam Wook.

Kim Doyeon will star in the web drama as Han Sun Nyeo, while the former “producing X 101”, Kim Min Kyu will play the role of Chun Nam Wook.

When asked to share his thoughts on the second act, Kim Doyeon said he was remorseful about his first role. “In my first job, I struggled a lot in my first job, and I put a lot of pressure on it,” he recalled. “I was so stressed out that I couldn’t enjoy it, and I felt really good about acting, so I felt a lot of regret (about the role).”

“I feel more relaxed in comparison,” she says, “and I want to enjoy the process of taking on new challenges for action.”

Kim Doyeon also expressed her excitement about her new role, explaining, “Han Sun Nyeo’s character is very passionate and doesn’t like cheesy stuff. She doesn’t like prejudice, is always rational, and is confident wherever she goes.” ) I feel like I fit in with the characters, and I find them enjoyable. The roles fit my age, the stories are interesting, and I always wanted to be in a drama around the school, so I thought to myself, ‘I really would love to act (like this character). . ‘”

She added, “These days, I have always been thinking and worrying about how I can survive Han Sun Nyeo and make her more real.”

Expressing hope for a future acting career, Kim Doyeon said, “Right now, I am less in terms of acting than I know how to evaluate my own actions. Now, I want to approach acting slowly, rather than hurry. is finally an actress with a variety of faces. “

Finally, when asked to explain himself, Kim Doyeon replied, “May the next 10 years from now, I’m still happy with the way you like it now, without changing. I do not want to lose me now: people are honest, caring, and save the stories of people something else. “

