Mel Kiper Jr. lists two outstanding Georgian soccer players in the first round of the NFL Mock Draft 2020

Probably the best-known NFL draft guru, Mel Kiper Jr., has released his first 2020 NFL mock draft. And he has two outstanding Georgian soccer players who are due to make it into the first round in this year’s NFL selection.

Kiper Jr. has to deal with the offensive duel against Andrew Thomas, which is ranked number 8 by the Arizona Cardinals. Thomas is the first left to be hit in Kipers Mock Draft, in front of people like Jedrick Wills from Alabama and Tristan Wirks from Iowa.

“This is roughly the area where we could see an offensive duel run and Thomas, who played both left and right, is No. 1 on my board,” wrote Kiper Jr .. “It depends to protect the franchise quarterback, and Arizona desperately needs help on its line, especially in left attacks, where starter DJ Humphries is a free agent. “

Thomas had an outstanding career during his time in Georgia, where he received All-SEC honors and was named the SEC’s best offensive lineman in his 2019 season. Thomas started every game as a newcomer in a duel and spent the last two seasons anchoring the line of attack from the left duel.

Across several bill designs, many see Thomas sneaking into these top 10 fringe areas. The Cleveland Browns were also often mentioned as a team that could bring Thomas into the draft because they have a similar need for the left attack position.

The other bulldog that is currently expected to go into the first round runs D’Andre Swift back. Kiper Jr. has the Miami Dolphins Swift selected at No. 26 in the draft. Miami has three picks in the first round this year as the Dolphins also finish in 5th and 18th place.

Swift had a junior career year in 2019 when he ran for 1218 meters. And he often did it against loaded fronts, given the problems Georgia had with the passing game. In his career in Georgia, Swift was also seen as a recipient when he received 73 passports during his time in Athens.

Kiper Jr. also had Swift as the top running back and the only one hit in the first round. Joe Burrow is Kiper’s first choice overall and goes to the Cincinnati Bengals.

28.6% of D’Andre Swifts’ total charge attempts in 2019 went for 8 or more meters. The acceleration and ability to change the trajectory in a very short time made a big contribution to his 6.2-YPC in the past year. He’ll be a problem in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/KEVwGmjkOL

– Jesse Reeves (@JesseReevesFF) January 24, 2020

This year’s NFL draft will take place in Las Vegas from April 23-25. Thomas and Swift will be given the opportunity to showcase their talents at the NFL Draft combine, which starts in Indianapolis on February 24. Other bulldogs hoping to impress the NFL teams are Jake Fromm, Isaiah Wilson and J.R. Reed.

