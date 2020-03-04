[melaka-chief-minister-to-be-sworn-in-this-friday]

File image of then Melaka Main Minister Adly Zahari with Yang Di-Pertua Negeri Melaka Tun Mohd Khalil Yaakob in Melaka May well 11, 2018. A new Melaka Main Minister will be sworn in on Friday. — Image by Ahmad Zamzahuri

MELAKA, March four — Melaka Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Dr Mohd Khalil Yaakob has agreed that the swearing-in ceremony for the new Melaka Main Minister will be held this Friday, March 6.

State Secretary Datuk Seri Hasim Hasan said the ceremony will be held at Dewan Seri Utama of the Office of Melaka Yang Dipertua Negeri in Ayer Keroh below.

“The governor has also agreed for the Main Minister to sort the point out authorities inside seven times from his appointment day,” he explained in a assertion below now.

Past Monday, it was claimed that Mohd Khalil experienced gained a illustration that Main Minister Adly Zahari no more time had bulk help of the point out assemblymen and that Mohd Khalil will appoint a new main minister soon. — Bernama