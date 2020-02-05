Melaka Health Chief Clarifies Suspected Suspicion of Ship After Wuhan Landed in Kuala Linggi | Malaysia

People wear protective masks at the arrival hall in KLIA 2, Sepang, January 27, 2020. – Photo by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 / PRNewswire / – A new ship that has moored in Melaka Harbor in Kuala Linggi is not from Wuhan, as claimed on social media.

“The department wants to clarify that the alleged statement that a ship and its crew moored on February 3, 2020 was not from Wuhan,” said director Dr. Ismail Ali in a statement tonight.

He found that the allegations were traced back to a “Geng ViRaL MeLaKa” Facebook page by a person named “Shanol Sundara”.

He added that after the worldwide distribution of the novel 2019 corona virus nCoV, the department has carried out strict health checks at all entrances to Malaysia from high-risk countries, especially from China.

He said that health workers on duty in ports and other entrances should wear protective clothing for safety reasons.

Dr. Ismail reminded the public to exercise caution and not to spread false news that could raise the alarm.

He also advised the public to maintain good hygiene, including the right way to cough and stay away from crowds.