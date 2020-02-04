Prime Minister Adly Zahari said the Melaka government is considering sowing clouds, among other things, to ensure that the state has adequate water supplies should the dry weather persist. – Bernama picture

MELAKA, Oct. / PRNewswire / – The Melaka government is considering sowing clouds, among other things, to ensure adequate water supplies to the state should the dry weather persist.

Prime Minister Adly Zahari said his office had not ruled out the possibility of cloud seeding, as it was part of the measures in his water shortage action plan.

However, he said cloud seeding would depend on cloud structures and would be phased based on needs and technical reports received from the Malaysian Meteorological Department and the Melaka Water Regulatory Body (BKSA).

Adly said this when Seri Negeri reporters Ayer Keroh met here today.

The Prime Minister dismissed allegations by former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and former Melaka Minister Datuk Seri Idris Haron, who claimed on Facebook and in an English-language newspaper that the water problem currently affecting the state is causing the worst water crisis in Ukraine is state history.

Adly said this was not true since the water crisis had previously taken place under the previous government and the government at the time was only rationing water to ensure that water supply for the residents of Melaka was not interrupted.

He added that the problem occurred in 2017 and the government at the time canceled the Sungai Jernih dam project in Alor Gajah.

Bernama reported today that the claim made by Idris, who is also the opposition leader in the Melaka State Legislative Assembly, that the Johor government has stopped supplying water to Melaka was false.

The chairman of the Melaka Public Works, Transport and Public Facilities Committee, Datuk Mohd Sofi Abdul Wahab, is reported to have reported that Johor Melaka continued to provide water after Mohd Sofi visited the pump house in Grisek yesterday to complete the water supply operations Sungai Muar watching after Melaka. – Bernama