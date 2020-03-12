Melania Trump mixes the masculine and the feminine at Brooks Brothers

First Lady Melania Trump mixed male and female aesthetics as she spoke before the PTA National Legislative Conference in Alexandria, Virginia this week.

Melania Trump wore a brown check blazer from Brooks Brothers, the oldest lingerie brand in America. She paired a wide-shoulder look with a pair of brown pants and Manolo Blahnik’s snake-skinny brown pants.

The key to this look is really the giant leather belt Mrs. Trump chose to turn off the blazer. There’s a certain military feel to it from the large flap, chest pockets, and brown leather buttons. It all comes together for a very Ralph Lauren-inspired ensemble.

