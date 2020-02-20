[melania-trump-offered-‘woman-of-distinction’-award-at-florida-christian-faculty]

PALM Beach front, Fla. (AP) — Very first woman Melania Trump touted her “Be Ideal” application and the Trump administration’s fight versus the opioid disaster as she accept an award from a Florida Christian higher education.

The initial lady told the 550 attendees at Palm Seashore Atlantic University’s “Females of Difference” luncheon Wednesday that her anti-cyber bullying and anti-drug abuse initiative has been a results.

She explained the method is training little ones regard and that the Trump administration’s attempts have led to the to start with fall in U.S. opioid fatalities in 3 many years.

The two,500-pupil university claims it honored the initially woman for her compassion and kindness, calling her a around the world purpose model.