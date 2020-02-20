[melania-trump-specified-‘woman-of-distinction’-award-at-florida-christian-school]

PALM Seashore, Fla. (AP) — To start with woman Melania Trump touted her “Be Finest” method and the Trump administration’s struggle from the opioid crisis as she settle for an award from a Florida Christian college.

The first lady told the 550 attendees at Palm Beach Atlantic University’s “Women of all ages of Difference” luncheon Wednesday that her anti-cyber bullying and anti-drug abuse initiative has been a achievements.

She explained the software is educating kids regard and that the Trump administration’s efforts have led to the very first drop in U.S. opioid deaths in a few decades.

The 2,500-scholar college suggests it honored the initially girl for her compassion and kindness, contacting her a all over the world role model.