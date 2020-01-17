Melbourne Australia Day Fireworks canceled amid ongoing bushfires

Victorian premier Daniel Andrews has announced that Melbourne’s Australia Day annual fireworks display has been scrapped amid the ongoing bushfire crisis that continues to devastate the state.

The fireworks that normally take place in the Docklands have been canceled because Parks Victoria is having trouble finding a suitable cast for the event as many people are busy fighting bush fires in East Gippsland.

Parks Victoria employees work with Forest Fire Management Victoria to help fight and recover bushfires across the state, which is obviously more important than annual fireworks.

Daniel Andrews went to Twitter to apologize for the call, hoping the Victorians could see why they did it.

“The resources needed for fireworks are difficult to justify at such a moment.”

The decision was made by a plethora of support on social media. The Victorians called it a “solid decision” and a “sensible decision that no one could possibly deal with”.

“Given the tremendous amount of resources Parks Victoria has invested in fighting fires and protecting our parks and people over the past few weeks, the Victorian government has decided to cancel this year’s fireworks display in Docklands,” said a government spokeswoman Age,

“While we understand that this decision may disappoint some families, Parks Victoria is currently focusing on working with our other emergency services to help fight fires and rebuild communities and wildlife.”

The news comes after thousands of Australians asked to cancel New Year’s Fireworks, which were considered insensitive and wasteful at a time of national crisis.

Melbourne’s annual Docklands fireworks display attracts approximately 25,000 people each year along the Harbor Esplanade.

Other Australia Day / Invasion Day events continue as planned, and many councils take the time to take the ongoing bushfire crisis into account in their official procedures later in the day.

