[melbourne-delivery-container-dying:-guy-trapped-by-stone-sheets]

A male has died in a workplace incident in Melbourne’s north this morning.

Pursuing studies a male was trapped in a delivery container, Australian law enforcement and unexpected emergency crews were identified as to GKA Sporting activities Distribution Centre on Foden Avenue in Campbellfield just soon after 10am.

It is believed the man was trapped by stone sheets which shifted inside of the container.

Crisis companies attempted to free the guy, who is yet to be identified, but he died at the scene.

A second employee has been taken to Northern Clinic in Epping for observation.

Worksafe has been notified and keep on being on the scene.

Police will prepare a report for the coroner.