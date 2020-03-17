Melbourne female desperate to see dying mom

A Melbourne female fears she is not going to be equipped to see her mom who is dying of aggressive brain most cancers thanks to a visitor ban executed at her aged treatment facility.

Villa Maria Aged Care Facility is one particular of the aged treatment residences in Victoria which has restricted accessibility to site visitors, in a bid to prevent susceptible and elderly people from contracting the deadly coronavirus.

But daughter Satura Haire visits her mom each and every early morning and continues to be determined to see her, amid fears her wellbeing could swiftly drop.

Satura Haire fears she may perhaps not see her mom under the new aged care bans. (9)

“I have been told no site visitors,” she informed 9News.

“She has declined really a bit due to the fact October. It is really all heading to modify when she cannot see me.”

Villa Maria Aged Treatment in a statement mentioned the ban was a well being and basic safety evaluate to guard people from the virus.

“Yesterday we declared a time period of restricted visitation to VMCH aged treatment residences for at least the subsequent 14 times,” it read.

“This is component of our plan to prioritise the health and safety of our residents, volunteers and staff members.”

But Ms Haire holds onto hope that management will make an exception, but she understands why the facility manufactured the decision to limit accessibility.

“I’m hoping that they will make specific consideration for me,” she mentioned.

Countrywide Seniors Main Advocate Ian Henschke said individuals who visited aged care houses must choose “all the safety measures” doable.