A Melbourne man is accused of filming a passing female police officer after a crash on the East Highway and beating her for drowning his “f *** ing car”.

Richard Pusey, 41, appeared in Melbourne Magistrates Court this morning facing a host of charges including speeding, dangerous, reckless behavior that endangers life, and failed to stay after a drug test.

He also faced charges of failing to provide assistance, failing to exchange details, possessing a drug addiction, destroying evidence and three counts of convicting a defendant on release.

Victorian police allege that Pusey was intercepted by two officers on the East Highway on Wednesday afternoon after being seen betting his Porsche 911 at speeds up to 140km / h.

Drug testing returned positive readings for methamphetamine and cannabis.

Two other officers arrived on the scene to drive Pusey’s car. The four officers were struck by a truck in the emergency alley and all four were killed.

Pusey was uninhabited and left the scene.

The court today heard that Fitzroy’s mortgage broker was engraved on the body chamber of dying high priest Lynette Taylor.

He reportedly said to her, “You’re going. Amazing. Absolutely amazing. I just wanted to make it home and have my sushi. Now you f **** ed my f *** ing car.”

AAP refers to Constable Taylor who could be heard moaning for help.

Pusey did not apply for financial aid and was arrested in custody to appear in court again in July.

Police have not yet spoken to the driver of the semicircle, a man from Cranbourne identified as Mohinder Singh Bajwa.

Deputy police commissioner Shane Patton said this morning Bajwa is still unable to speak with officers.

The four officers killed in the crash were identified as Chiefs of Staff Taylor, Constable Glen Humphris, Senior Constable Kevin King and Constable Josh Prestney.

Last night, they were remembered during a tribute in which several Melbourne CBD landmarks were bathed in blue light.

An in-memory page set up by Victorian police was flooded with tributes.

Last night, Victorian Police Chief Commissioner Graham Ashton said the cameras and body pictures of the officers’ highway contained “fairly illustrative” evidence of what had happened.

“We have a lot of evidence to put together and while we currently don’t know [what caused the crash], we will know too much beforehand,” he told A Current Affair.

According to 7News, Pusey was not in the road of the truck that killed the four officers because he was running on the side of the road at the time.

Detectives are still investigating the tragic crash that caused the single largest loss of lives in state history.

Commissioner Ashton said the semi-driver driven from Bajwa “appeared to have moved from one of the traffic lanes of the highway to the emergency alley and drove a short distance in the emergency alley at around 100km / h”.

He said Bajwa suffered a “medical episode”, “which appeared to involve him blackmailing”.

“The investigation into the exact cause of the collision continues,” the force said in a statement.

“Anyone who has witnessed the incident or with information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or send a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.”

– with AAP

