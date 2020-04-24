Melbourne Highway Tragedy: Police Corps Video Reveals Officer’s Last Moments

At 5:06 a.m. Wednesday (AEST) in the emergency lane of Melbourne’s East Highway, Leading Senior Countess Lynette Taylor switched on her body camera.

About 36 minutes later, the 60-year-old with a distinguished 31-year career was pinned by a semi-trailer and begging for help.

But help never came. Police allege one man who may have offered help told Chief Taylor that he just wants to go home and eat sushi.

Victorian Police charged Richard Pusey, who reportedly fled the scene of a fatal crash that killed four police officers. Photo / Provided

And those words, the last ones she would ever hear, were recorded with her body camera.

Richard Pusey, 41, was taken over by Constable Taylor for allegedly driving at 140 km / h. Police also claim a drug test recorded traces of methamphetamine and cannabis in his system.

As she lay dying on the side of the road, police say Pusey came up to her and said, “Here you go. Amazing, utterly amazing … All I wanted was to go home and have my sushi and now you have it. “f * ** ed my f *** ing car. “

Fitzroy’s mortgage broker, whose Porsche 911 was crushed in the crash, was unattended.

He reportedly picked up two iPhones from his vehicle, recorded films of Constable Taylor and three other officers – all of whom died in the crash – and fled the scene.

Yesterday in court, a police informant said Pusey had sent the images of the crash to another party and joked that he hoped to get out of the fine.

He was arrested Thursday morning and charged with speeding, dangerous, insensitive behavior that endangered life, failing to stay after drug testing, failing to provide assistance, not changing details, possessing drug addiction, destruction of evidence and three counts of committing a felony while warranty.

Supported in court by his wife, Pusey did not seek release and was arrested in custody for reappearing before the Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 16 July.

Lawyers for the 41-year-old said he has mental health problems.

The truck that killed Constable Taylor also hit and killed Constable Glen Humphris, Senior Constable Kevin King and Constable Josh Prestney.

The driver, Cranbourne man Mohinder Singh Bajwa, had a medical episode after coming into an emergency street around 5.42pm.

He was blackmailed, police say, and was taken to a hospital, where he remains in police custody. Deputy police commissioner Shane Patton said yesterday that Bajwa is not yet in a position to give an interview to detectives. He was not charged.

“We really don’t know what caused that truck to crash into the cars and then cause the death of the cops, so we have a completely open mind about it,” Patton told 3AW.

“That’s why it’s almost a double probe with a major collision and a human being both investigating.”

As police join the moments ahead to the clash, the force mourns the loss of four diligent and beloved officers.

In obituaries given to the media on Thursday, the officers were described in brilliant terms.

Challenger Humphris, originally from Gosford on the NSW Central Coast, moved to Melbourne in 2019 to begin his police career.

“His peers said he really wanted to help people, had a great sense of community and sincere empathy for everyone – victim and perpetrator alike,” his obituary read.

Constable Prestney, who also joined Victorian Police in 2019, has been described as a “much-loved and respected member of his squad”.

Leading Prime Minister Taylor, who joined Victorian Police in 1989, was remembered as “having a great sense of adventure and encouraged this spirit in her children”. She was in the process of building her dream home with her husband, Stuart.

Senior Constable King, who has been with Victoria Police for six years, “always wanted to laugh, have a good time and talk about feet,” said the officer in charge of Nunawading Highway Patrol.

Melbourne landmarks including MCG, City Hall and Flinders Street Station were bathed in blue light on Thursday night to pay tribute to the fallen heroes.

