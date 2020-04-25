More than 48 hours later, the truck driver who crashed and killed four police officers in a horror film from Melbourne is still being interviewed by police. It comes as detectives probe whether methamphetamine was involved after a P-tube was found in the cabin moments after the crash.

Truck driver Mohinda Singh Bajwa suffered “lifeless injuries” after plowing into four officers and a Porsche on the East Highway on Wednesday afternoon.

On Saturday morning, detectives were yet to speak to him. He remains in medical care at the Royal Melbourne Hospital, where doctors have yet to hand over the pole to police.

Victoria Police charged the man who reportedly fled the scene of a fatal crash that killed four police officers. Richard Pusey, 41, is due to appear in Melbourne Court.

Commissioner General Graham Ashton hoped detectives would be able to speak with Singh Bajwa yesterday.

It comes as detectives last night investigated whether methamphetamine played a role in the crash.

Police sources told Herald Sun that a methane pipe was found in the truck’s cabin moments after the crash in Kew on Wednesday.

Reportedly Singh Bajwa reportedly said “I looked down into the cabin and I looked up and they were there” before he blackened after the crash.

Grama Ashton, chief commissioner of Victoria Police, talks about the crash on Melbourne’s highway that left four police officers dead. Videos / Sky News

Analysis will continue on how the truck swam across streets before hitting two police cars and dropping off the officers dealing with alleged drug-hit Porsche driver Richard Pusey.

Investigators from the homicide squad and a major collision investigation unit were involved in the probe. A truck driver, Singh Bajwa, whose blood sample was taken after the crash, remains in hospital.

Police said the still-worthless father-in-law was interviewed yesterday morning, but hoped to be able to talk to him last night.

“The driver of the truck was admitted to hospital. He is expected to remain in hospital for a few days and is not fit to be interviewed this time,” a Victoria Police spokesman said.

The blood sample taken by Singh Bajwa was analyzed and police gave the results, Ashton confirmed.

“The driver of the truck is in medical care at the hospital,” Ashton said.

“It’s an opportunity to see him again as we talk about our medical doctors. ”

Friday was no response at the trucker’s home.

One resident in Cranbourne, who has lived next door to Singh Bajwa for more than 12 years, said he was shocked to learn that his neighbor was involved in Wednesday’s crash.

He said Singh Bajwa was a “great guy” who has been driving trucks for many years. He said the truck driver had previously operated a company transporting new cars.

“I’m just shocked and sad that he’s in this situation. The family has been here almost as long as we have and we love them – they’re great people,” the neighbor said.

“He’s been driving trucks for years and he seemed to be healthy. I don’t know what happened.

“We didn’t hear from his family because it all happened. I hope they’re fine – we’ll help as much as we can.”

Another resident described Singh Bajwa as a “fearsome neighbor”.

“It was a shock to everyone. We can’t believe it,” she said. “I don’t know what happened, but I think it may have had something to do with his health.”

One of Singh Bajwa’s childhood friends from Griffith, NSW, said the truck driver never had a problem growing up.

“As a young man he was in cars. He was a gentle soul who would not harm anyone,” he said. “He moved to Melbourne in the 90s so I personally didn’t see him or know what he was up to so far.

“It’s a shock in order.”

.