Melbourne highway tragedy: Porsche driver’s home vandalized at night

The home of the Porsche driver in the center of the Melbourne police accident was vandalized.

The word “DIE” came up on the black roller door of the Melbourne home of mortgage broker Richard Pusey.

His wife reportedly called police for help and complained that they took too long to arrive. Pusey spent two nights in custody over his role on the Accident Highway, which claimed the lives of four police officers.

Yesterday a court heard the Porsche driver at the center of the horrific crash that killed four police officers, hearing “absolutely amazing” while filming one of the dying officers moaning. Further details of Pusey’s alleged actions after the fatal crash were read as he faced a Melbourne Magistrates’ court yesterday.

Victorian Police Chief Commissioner Graham Ashton later weighed in on the allegations heard in court.

“In the Victorian community we have a lot of fantastic people in this community, but sometimes there are events when you are reminded of bad walks between us and this was one of those days,” Ashton said.

Lisa Neville, Victoria’s police minister, weighed in, saying: “Based on the alleged reports I heard on Friday, it’s completely sick and disgusting. There are almost no words about it,” she said.

“I hope the families didn’t hear it, that’s my hope.”

Police Association Secretary Wayne Gatt said the driver’s behavior was “soulless.”

“This week, four police heroes died and one coward lived,” Sgt Gatt said.

“It’s soulless. That’s all I’m going to say.”

Victoria Police charged the man who reportedly fled the scene of a fatal crash that killed four police officers. Photo / Provided

While Leading Senior Constable Lynette Taylor was lying between the Porsche and a truck groaning and calling for help, Pusey, 41, reportedly filmed her, saying, “You’re going. Amazing. Totally amazing.”

He then continued, “I just wanted to make it home and have my sushi. Now you f — ed my f — ing car.”

He told detectives he left to urinate on the grass when he heard the “bang”.

Crew Detective Senior Constable Aaron Price told the court Leading Senior Constable Taylor activated her body-worn room at 5.06pm when intercepting Pusey after he was clocked to do 149kmh in a 100kmh zone.

As he sat on the side rail of the highway, Pusey then returned a positive hover for ice and cannabis, he said. The officers called a backup and Senior Constable Kevin King and Constable Joshua Prestney arrived at 5.35pm.

Both police vehicles had their emergency blue and red lights activated, Det Price said.

Pusey then walked a short distance from his vehicle while he needed to urinate, the court heard.

Shortly after Pusey was towed, a truck driven by Mohinder Singh Bajwa plowed into the four corresponding officers – Senior Constable Taylor, Constable Glen Humphris, Senior Constable Kevin King and Constable Joshua Prestney – killing them all.

“The defendant heard what he described as‘ just a bang, ’” Det Price said.

The driver of the truck remained in medical care at a hospital on Friday.

Commissioner-General Graham Ashton said paramedics reaffirmed his condition this afternoon.

“We hope to have the opportunity to interview him later today,” Ashton said.

Det Price said Sen-Constable Taylor’s crashed camera caught the collision at 5.42pm.

“At this point [Lynette] can be heard calling for help,” he said. “The defendant failed to give assistance.”

Instead, Pusey reportedly removed two phones from his car, before using one of them to film the scene.

And when a witness asked him to leave after seeing him film, Pusey reportedly replied, “Here’s my f — ing car, friend.”

He then hit a ride back to Fitzroy with a motorist who stopped at the scene, calling his wife on the way to tell her what had happened.

The court heard Pusey later contacted an AFP officer he knew to tell her before sending her the videos of the crash site.

At 8.28pm, he allegedly sent another associate a photo of the crime scene, joking that he “hoped to get out of the fine”.

Pusey was charged with attempting to hide or destroy evidence after allegedly presenting an iPhone to detectives restored in factory settings.

His second phone, believed to be the one he used to film the crime scene, was later intercepted when police raided his home in Fitzroy.

Asked why he did not give away the right phone, Pusey told detectives the last time he was arrested, his phone containing all his business material had been seized.

Det Price said earlier reports Pusey posted the video to social media were incorrect.

In his police interview, Pusey also “described in detail,” Det Price said, where each police officer lay in the aftermath and what he thought were their injuries.

Det Price ended his trial by paying homage to his fallen colleagues.

“If I may, your honor, a moment to pay my respects to the victims,” ​​he said, before silence fell on the court.

Pusey, who entered the courtroom on the side of two guard officers at 10:47 a.m., did not speak during the entire hearing.

He looked at a woman believed to be his companion who was sitting in the front row.

She did not comment as she left court. He was sent to reappear in court in July.

Pusey on Thursday was charged by detectives of a homicide squad after allegedly fleeing the scene of the crash.

He was being held on bail and presumably on drugs when his police were detained by a Porsche 911.

Pusey was interviewed by police late into the night and charged with a variety of offenses, including destroying evidence and three counts of committing a felony offense during leisure time.

His other charges are for speeding, reckless behavior that endangers life, failing to stay after a drug test, failing to give help, failing to exchange details and possessing a drug addiction.

Commissioner General Graham Ashton on Thursday said he was “disgusted” that images of the crash scene had been shared.

“When I spend time with the family members of those deceased officers, I can tell you that it will absolutely disgust them,” he said.

“Leaving the scene is very low.

“If I didn’t wear the uniform of chief commissioner, I would give you a much more colorful language.”

