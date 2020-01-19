Melbourne Hit With Golf Ball-size Hail In The Middle Of Summer

In news that would have been only half surprising before the royal climate change, Melbourne strikes a hail the size of golf balls in the middle of the bushfire crisis.

This week we’ve seen floods, brush fires, huge smoke blankets, and now huge hailstones across the country. It’s really apocalyptic stuff.

A quick look at the Victoria Emergency website shows warnings of thunderstorms and hail, bushfires, floods and poor air quality. All in one state.

The Victorian Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the inner east and southeast of Melbourne.

According to the warning, hailstones with a diameter of up to 5 cm have been reported in areas such as Glen Iris.

⚠️ Strong storm warning updated for #Melbourne. A very dangerous thunderstorm sweeps across the inner east and southeast. This storm produced hail of up to 5 cm in diameter and heavy rainfall. Last warning at https://t.co/Frdc2GO89T pic.twitter.com/ca2Yc9GNCG

– Bureau of Meteorology, Victoria (@BOM_Vic), January 19, 2020

The residents of Melbourne’s suburbs on the bay quickly exchanged photos and videos of golf balls falling from the sky.

The same #MelbWeather hashtag that was still flooded with smoke at the beginning of the week now shows heavy thunderstorms across much of the city.

happy birthday val! 30 minutes ago it was 30c and sunny. #melbweather pic.twitter.com/Xnpt9OBbOw

– Daniel (@firewaters), January 19, 2020

Haha, holy dung balls. Greet the size of golf balls in Elwood. In the middle of “summer”. Then we just took these pictures. This is how it ends #melbweather pic.twitter.com/o5giWfjd64

– Luke Marshall (@marshwah), January 19, 2020

The huge hailstones were seen as far as Templestowe, down into the southern suburbs of Elwood and St. Kilda.

FUCK… # melbweather pic.twitter.com/z3MgKWMqhq

– SamanthaJDelaneyS (@SJDSaretta) January 19, 2020

This is a big hail for #Melbourne #melbweather #melbourneweather pic.twitter.com/8tVbo8sDOM

– The summer is not over yet ??????????? (@iwantmynbn) January 19, 2020

A carnage in Camberwell. The golf course is not that close ???????? Mel #melbweather #hail @ 7NewsMelbourne @ 9NewsMelb pic.twitter.com/61kN8PudVo

– Nick Jones (@ feathertron37), January 19, 2020

Shit. Greetings from the size of the cricket balls #melbourneweather #melbweather pic.twitter.com/d6HMowESX7

– Ted Sussex (@Teddler), January 19, 2020

The State Emergency Service warns people in affected areas to secure loose objects outdoors, stay inside and outside windows wherever possible, and stay informed about weather warnings from the Bureau of Meteorology website,

When driving, the SES recommends that you drive away from trees, drains, or lower areas when conditions become dangerous.

If golf ball hail in the middle of the worst bushfire season we’ve seen in years isn’t enough to convince you that climate change is real, I really don’t know what’s going to happen.

Image:

Twitter / @starlitmoondrop / @emmaatkinson

