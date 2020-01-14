Melbourne is a belt from Smoke Haze & The Pics Are Nuts Copping

Areas of Melbourne are currently experiencing air quality that is comfortably in the “dangerous” area, and a thick smoke blanket has practically wiped out the city skyline.

A shadow over a month after bushfire smoke blew across Sydney, triggered fire alarms at train stations, and triggered protests against the city’s climate, Melbourne finally stopped the full impact of the bushfire aftermath, and a blanket of smoke fell over the city of town overnight, causing too a morning full of rough lungs and a practically invisible city.

While the air quality in the city is “very unhealthy” according to the air quality index, dangerous values ​​are reported in Box Hill in the east of the city, whereby the air quality is about 6 times higher than the normally safe pollutant values.

All over the social media, punters have posted photos of the haze across the central Melbourne business district, which gives off a scary burnt shade of gray on an otherwise pretty glorious summer day.

The smoke has understandably plunged various plans across the city into chaos. Last but not least, the Australian Open, at which the training units and qualification tournaments planned for today must be held.

Further decisions are made based on the data on site and in close consultation with our medical team, the Bureau of Meteorology and scientists from EPA Victoria.

As always, the health and safety of our players, our employees and our fans is our top priority.

– #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 13, 2020

Questions are now being asked about how any smoke may affect the tournament, which is due to start next Monday.

The Bureau of Meteorology expects the smoke to clear up tomorrow afternoon in the western and central parts of the state. However, he will only clear up from Melbourne and most of the state tomorrow night.

Smoke is common throughout Central and East Victoria, including the #Melbourne region. The smoke mist will start clearing the western and central parts tomorrow afternoon, but is not expected to clear until Wednesday evening. https://t.co/BQEpwrEDgw @EPA_Victoria pic.twitter.com/bJ9pUc7jKi

– Meteorology Bureau, Victoria (@BOM_Vic), January 13, 2020

Stay safe and keep honking that Ventolin buddy.

Image:

AAP

