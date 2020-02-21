[melbourne-person-bashed-to-dying,-remaining-to-die-exterior-key-college]

Moms and dads and terrified little ones witnessed a brutal assault in Melbourne’s west previous night, as a man was crushed to dying by a group of thugs.

Three men witnessed holding weapons reportedly chased the guy throughout Sunshine Ave in Kealba about 6pm.

Some onlookers – including moms and dads finding up their young children from the close by childcare centre and most important university – rushed in to aid.

The male was left to die, lying in a pool of his personal blood.

All through the assault, witnesses saw the man place his hands in the air even though yelling “you should end”, but was continue to struck repeatedly.

His attackers were found carrying sticks and an axe.

Horrified onlookers named police and paramedics, who worked on the guy for 40 minutes – but he was unable to be saved.

Community mom-of-two Aysha Abdul-Wahed informed the Herald Solar the men had been “adamant to get at him”.

“It was just terrible, it was even now seriously light-weight, there have been mothers and fathers all over the place, loads of targeted traffic driving previous, I could not feel it,” she reported.

Police arrested three men very last evening in relation to the incident.