Melbourne police crash: Fuors Porsche driver posts “graphic” scenes on Facebook, now arrested

A Porsche driver, who reportedly fled the scene after four police officers were killed in a horrific crash in Melbourne and posted photos on Facebook of the “graphic” crash scene, was arrested.

The 41-year-old driver, who police say has a long criminal history, turned himself in to a police station this morning and was arrested. Fleeing the scene of a crash is an acceptable offense.

His arrest comes as the first officer killed in the crash was identified as 28-year-old Constable Josh Prestney.

Prestney’s grandmother, Eliza Anderson, told Herald Sun that he had just begun his new road police role after graduating from the police academy in 2019.

Speaking to reporters this morning, Victorian police commissioner Graham Ashton said the Porsche driver, who had been picked up by officers before 5pm for speeding, took photos of the horrific scene before allegedly walking away from the crash site.

“We are searching with Facebook for some images that appeared on Facebook that appear to have been taken by this individual at the scene before he left the scene,” Ashton said.

The driver of the Porsche reportedly fled the scene after taking photos of the graphics scene. Photo / news.com.au

“And some of those photos circulated online last night. So, I’d ask if anyone would find photos online, so they don’t circulate them anymore. In fact, we’re talking to Facebook this morning about removing those images from Facebook.”

Ashton said the man’s action was “disgusting” and said the photos were “pretty graphic”.

“Leaving the scene is in my opinion a very low level of action,” he said.

“If I didn’t wear this uniform as chief commissioner, I would use a much more colorful language than this … but I have to be more dignified.”

Two police officers intercepted the man’s 911 Porsche, reportedly traveling at more than 140 km / h, on Melbourne’s East Highway last night.

Police also conducted an oral flu test at the scene, which returned a positive result for some type of drug, Ashton said.

Those two officers asked for a look back and when all four were standing in the emergency lane of the highway, making the decision to push into the fast car, the tragic hit occurred.

“A big truck, a cold truck, then drove them to those four cops,” Ashton said at a moving press conference last night.

“The truck also considered contact with the Porsche.

“The driver of the Porsche, whom we don’t believe, was injured, but took it upon himself to flee the scene on foot.”

The impact of the truck caused flesh at the scene with the road patrol being dumped into the wilderness in the middle of the East Highway and the Porsche crushed beneath the semicircle.

Videos from the officers ’body rooms will be used to determine exactly what happened. Photo / news.com.au

Ashton said detectives managed to collect images from the four officers’ body-worn cameras.

Tributes and obituaries for the four officers would come later today, he said, after a family was properly informed of their deaths.

“We’ll be able to put together 99 percent of this … and get a very good picture of just that,” he said.

Many good Samaritans, including an office paramedic and an on-duty doctor, stopped on the scene and tried to seize the aid, but the four officers could not be rescued.

A semi trailer wiped out several vehicles – including police cars – on the eastbound freeway and I am told there were at least 3 fatalities. Officers had towed a vehicle for a road test before they were struck @ 9NewsMelb pic.twitter.com/A3AukcrqLV

– Lana Murphy (@LanaMurphy) April 22, 2020

Ashton confirmed this morning that the truck driver had suffered some sort of medical episode and “blackened” after the crash.

“It is not believed he suffered an injury in the accident, but he had some sort of medical episode at the scene and was taken to a hospital for medical treatment. We intend him to be there under police guard for some time.”

An order was executed on the trucker’s Cranbourne home early in the morning.

“What was found at those locations is still under investigation,” Ashton said.

Ashton said this morning that they still have to interview the driver.

But what is already known is that the vehicle “appears to have moved from one of the traffic streets of the highway to the emergency alley and drove a short distance in the emergency alley at about 100km / h”.

The truck plunged into the back of one of the two police vehicles and picked up the other police vehicle and the Porsche before stopping.

Four police officers were killed in the crash on Melbourne’s highway. Photo / news.com.au

The death of the four officers is the single deadliest day for Victorian Police in history.

The four dead include a female high-profile make-up, a male senior challenger and two male characters, one of whom recently joined the force.

“Definitely police outside will look good over their shoulders when they make those stops,” Ashton said.

Prime Minister Daniel Andrews issued a message of support to the families of the four officers late in the evening.

“Tonight, four police officers lost their lives on duty. And tonight, somewhere in our city, the hearts of four families are broken,” he said.

“Our hearts are breaking with them. But one thing is already clear: Although we may not yet know their names – we will always call them heroes,” he said.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Australia is “deeply grateful” to the officers “for your service”.

“It’s a terrible and terrifying reminder of the dangers you face every day. You step every day, you stand between us and that danger every day.”

. (TagsToTranslate) World