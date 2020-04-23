Melbourne police deaths: Reportedly quickly a Porsche driver rushed to a car

The Porsche driver accused of fleeing the horrific crash that left four Australian police officers dead is identified as a Melbourne mortgage broker.

Richard Pusey, 41, attended West Melbourne Police Station this morning with a lawyer after Victorian Police Commissioner Graham Ashton “strongly suggested that he take himself down to the nearest police station to present himself to help with these investigations”.

Pusey spent the morning with suicide detectives to help them put together what happened last night. He is also potentially facing charges for fleeing the scene of an accident, a felony charge.

Pusey was driving his 2016 Porsche 911 Coupe down Melbourne’s East Highway just before 5pm last night when he was presumed due to a presumed 140km / h crash.

A further oral flow test on Pusey found that the 41-year-old reportedly tested positive for drugs.

A Dashcam video shows a Porsche similar to the one at the center of the crash that killed four police officers quickly on the East Highway weeks ago. Video / James Tsagros

The decisions were taken by officers to rob Pusey’s car, leading to the first two officers to call a backup.

As the four officers stood in the emergency alley to organize the environs, police said a refrigerator truck approached in the alley, hitting the group and killing them.

The four police officers tragically killed since then are identified as chief leaders Lynette Taylor, Constable Glen Humphris, senior board member Kevin King and chief Josh Prestney.

Police charge Pusey took photos of the graphic crime scene before fleeing on foot down the highway and sharing the images with friends on social media.

Graham Ashton, a Victoria Police commissioner, said Pusey’s behavior was “disgusting” and said the photos were “quite graphic”.

“Leaving the scene is in my opinion a very low level of action,” he said.

Many good Samaritans, including an office doctor, stopped to try to give first aid to the four policemen, but they could not escape.

Pusey, who runs Change Now Home Loans, is an avid social media user and often posts about his expensive sports car online.

He was also named as one of the top 100 brokers of Mortgage Professional Australia in 2013.

The 41-year-old has left hundreds of TripAdvisor reviews, including those he boasted about “racing” his Porsche.

Richard Pusey helps police with investigations. Photo / Provided

“When I’m not racing my Porsche or chasing the Sky Bus because of its free WiFi, I like to get up and dance,” Pusey wrote in a November 2018 review from a Melbourne helicopter company.

“I’ve found that these people are particularly good at such things and will come back one day when my heads aren’t already close to the clouds.”

A month earlier, Pusey had reviewed Melbourne Airport’s SkyBus company.

“I like to drive behind the bus in my Porsche because it doesn’t have WiFi,” he wrote.

“I set up the cruise control to allow myself a social network and all those new ages of the new age that get angry. Me and my Porsche enjoy the whole day as a performance.”

A Porsche, which is registered in Queensland, was also seen in a recent dyke campaign speeding down the same highway a month ago.

No suggestion Pusey drove, however it’s the same car.

In the video, the driver, traveling at 100 km / h, can be heard saying “what a f ** king idiot” when the Porsche flies past him.

Commissioner Ashton said earlier today the truck driver had suffered some sort of medical episode and “blackened” after the crash.

“It is not believed he suffered an injury in the accident, but he had some sort of medical episode at the scene and was taken to a hospital for medical treatment. We intend him to be there under police guard for some time.”

An order was executed on the trucker’s Cranbourne home early in the morning.

“What was found at those locations is still under investigation,” Ashton said.

The death of the four officers is the single deadliest day for Victorian Police in history.

