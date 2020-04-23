Melbourne police killed in crash: Porsche driver faces several charges

Victoria Police charged the man who reportedly fled the scene of a fatal crash that killed four police officers.

Richard Pusey, 41, is due to appear in Melbourne Magistrates Court facing a stack of charges including driving with speeding, dangerous, reckless behavior that endangers life and fails to stay after a drug trial.

He will also face charges of failing to provide assistance, failing to exchange details, possessing a drug addiction, destroying evidence and three counts of indictment during processing, police said.

Victorian police allege the four officers intercepted the man Porsche on the East Highway when the collision occurred near Chandler Highway, just after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

On Thursday evening, Victorian Police Chief Commissioner Graham Ashton said the cameras and body pictures of the officers’ highway contained “fairly illustrative” evidence of what had happened.

“We have a lot of evidence to put together and while we currently don’t know [what caused the crash], we will know before too long,” he said Current Issue.

Police had not yet spoken to the driver of the semicircle who crashed into the scene. Mohinder Singh Bajwa remains in hospital and is still being interviewed.

Victoria Police urged people to honor the four officers killed by tying a blue ribbon outside their home.

Leading students Lynette Taylor, chief physician Glen Humphris, high-ranking Kevin King and Constable Josh Prestney were identified as the officers who died in the tragedy.

On Thursday night, Melbourne’s most famous landmarks were bathed in blue light to mark their deaths. In memoriam a page set up by Victoria Police was flooded with tributes.

“To honor them, we are asking for victories to turn the state around. Tie a blue ribbon outside your home. It could be to the front door or gate wherever it is visible,” the police force said on Twitter.

“It’s a small gesture to show your support to the men and women who guard our communities on a daily basis.”

Detectives are still investigating the tragic crash that caused the single largest loss of lives in state history.

Commissioner Ashton said the semi-driver driven from Bajwa “appeared to have moved from one of the traffic lanes of the highway to the emergency alley and drove a short distance in the emergency alley at around 100km / h”.

He said Bajwa suffered a “medical episode”, “which appeared to involve him blackmailing”.

“The investigation into the exact cause of the collision continues,” the force said in a statement.

“Anyone who has witnessed the incident or with information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or send a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.”

