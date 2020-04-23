Melbourne police killed in crash: Tributes flow for Victorian policeman killed after one week on duty

The first of four Victorian Police officers killed in last night’s crash in Melbourne has been identified as 28-year-old Constable Josh Prestney.

Police intercepted a speeding black Porsche on the East Highway when they were hit from behind by a large, white refrigerator truck. Two male governors, including Prestney, and two dignitaries, a male and a female, were hit and killed.

Prestney’s grandmother, Eliza Anderson, told Herald Sun that he had just begun his new road police role after graduating from the police academy in 2019.

She said he was “only on a stint before being at Kew station” and only started Tuesday, reports from news.com.au.

Anderson shared pictures on social media of his standing next to the 28-year-old, describing himself as a “proud Nan”.

“You were so proud to serve, and we were so proud of you,” she wrote on Facebook.

Challenger Josh Prestney and his grandmother Eliza Anderson. Photo / Facebook

Others paid tribute to the young officer.

“Rest in peace,” one friend said on Instagram.

Another man wrote, “Everyone deserves to come home after work. RIP to a dear friend. We were taken away from too soon.”

According to his social media profiles, Prestney was a passionate triathlete, following in the footsteps of his parents, and a talented musician.

The collision took place near Chandler Highway just after 5.30pm on Wednesday, police said.

Graham Ashton, chief commissioner of Victoria Police said it was the largest single loss of police lives in the history of the state force.

“We’re still trying to let some family members know that they’re interstate and that’s why I can’t give you their names right away,” he told reporters this morning.

“We are preparing some profiles to those officers with their career history and detailing their service to the community this morning … so that they know more about the excellent service of these four officers to our community.”

Two of the officers were with the Department of Drugs and Alcohol, which decided to rob the Porsche, and the other two responding officers were with Highway Patrol.

Ashton said all four were out of their vehicles when they were hit.

“They were dealing with this person, dealing with the reckless situation and obviously had no warning that the truck had arrived from where it was going,” he said.

Victorian Prime Minister Daniel Andrews spoke on Thursday about the “terrible incident” at Kew.

“Every single one of the Victorian Police put themselves in harm’s way every hour of the day to guard the rest of us,” he said.

This morning Police and PSO recruits, teachers and staff at the Victoria Police Academy formed on the pasture (for a silent minute) to pay their respects and honor their fallen friends and colleagues who died so tragically in duty last night. pic.twitter.com/DKv9P7lI7y

– Victoria Police (@VictoriaPolice) April 23, 2020

“Their commitment to others, their professionalism, their courage is unquestionable.

“Yesterday, we had a tragic reminder of the risks, the dangers and the tragedy that this work may involve.

“On behalf of every single Victorian, I send the best wishes, the thoughts and prayers of all of us to the families of the four members of Victorian Police who died keeping the rest of us.”

